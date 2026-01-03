Welcome to the 2026 Kamakura Garden!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January third. I hope you welcomed the New Year in a good way. Haru and I did so in a mostly quiet way. We enjoyed our afternoon walks in the park. I’ll show you a little later how I made my favorite new year dish, Ox Tail stew. But first, let’s take a look back at the past year of successes… and failures… here in the Kamakura Garden.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Opening
00:15Hatsumode, First New Year Pilgrimage
00:22New Year Preps at the shrine and park
01:11Ringing in the New Year
02:51Welcome to the 2026 Kamakura Garden
03:20A look back on Spring 2025
04:57Summer Watermelon tasting
05:34Thriving seedlings and summer growth
07:58My first pineapple harvest
10:28Moving Day
15:42Setting up the Grow Room
18:38Prepping the Kitchen
17:36Ox Tail Stew, First Meal of 2026
21:59Transplant update
23:14Finishing the Ox Tail
26:04The Meal
27:002026 Garden Update
29:57Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!