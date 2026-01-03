Welcome to the 2026 Kamakura Garden!

Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January third. I hope you welcomed the New Year in a good way. Haru and I did so in a mostly quiet way. We enjoyed our afternoon walks in the park. I’ll show you a little later how I made my favorite new year dish, Ox Tail stew. But first, let’s take a look back at the past year of successes… and failures… here in the Kamakura Garden.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll