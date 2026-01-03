BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Welcome to the 2026 Kamakura Garden!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January third.  I hope you welcomed the New Year in a good way. Haru and I did so in a mostly quiet way. We enjoyed our afternoon walks in the park. I’ll show you a little later how I made my favorite new year dish, Ox Tail stew. But first, let’s take a look back at the past year of successes… and failures… here in the Kamakura Garden.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60
00:00Opening

00:15Hatsumode, First New Year Pilgrimage

00:22New Year Preps at the shrine and park

01:11Ringing in the New Year

02:51Welcome to the 2026 Kamakura Garden

03:20A look back on Spring 2025

04:57Summer Watermelon tasting

05:34Thriving seedlings and summer growth

07:58My first pineapple harvest

10:28Moving Day

15:42Setting up the Grow Room

18:38Prepping the Kitchen

17:36Ox Tail Stew, First Meal of 2026

21:59Transplant update

23:14Finishing the Ox Tail

26:04The Meal

27:002026 Garden Update

29:57Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

