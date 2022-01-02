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💥 Prof's Opinion; My Decision to Pursue Self-Employed, was the Best Decision that I ever made!
Bull Eagle Productions
Bull Eagle Productions
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51 views • January 02, 2022
~ Help support this channel. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and LEAVE A THUMBS UP AND A COMMENT! ~ Drop a buck on a Brother! Donations are welcomed! My newly UPDATED Cash.app address is; https://Cash.app/$Professorcurtisfre (Thanks for the help!) Through PayPal ~My email address at; [email protected] or use this link... https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=A52ELY7Y5G9VC 💥 As Goes California, So Goes the Nation. Subscribe because, you're next!
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~ NONCOMPLIANCE! The firing of the first responders that served us when we had no idea as to how bad C-19 was, and using Mandates created by self serving politicians to do it, is the greatest insult of them all. These politicians are making the situation worse and they have no intention of backing down. Because of these actions, the Financial Depression that we have entered will be far worse. So go vintage! Reuse, recycle, repair, and rebuild. Gardening, sewing, cooking, canned foods, and food foraging. Blackouts and long lines are now guaranteed, just like in a third world country! So deal with it by simplifying your lifestyle. Cut your spending to the bone, vote with your dollars, and leave the neighbors out of your business, then be happy! Find out what still works, like the post office and eBay and work it! ~ Prof.
~ Sincerely, Thank you for your donations! My mailing address is; Professor Curtis P.O. Box 99851 Emeryville Beach, CA 94662 (My website) https://professorcurtis.com​​​​​​​​​​... Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love! Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Canned Foods, and Cash Money. P.S. Always be prepared to defend yourself, your stash, and your family. Start by not speaking about what you have organized to people outside of your in-crowd. ~ Prof. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy