Summer Camp Forces Kids To Be Gay: Kissing Fondling, Touching, Grooming All Hidden From Parents

Liberalism in nature is CORRUPT!

Camp El Tesoro in Texas was once a family-friendly, & wholesome environment for your kids to play & enjoy life outdoors. Amanda Garner joins to share that this camp is anything BUT that anymore.

The Summer camp is now normalizing LGBTQ, & accepts young kids of the same gender kissing & cuddling!

This activity is DISGUSTING, & this camp needs to be SHUT DOWN for grooming & pedophilia!

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