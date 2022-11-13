OBEYING OUR LORD'S COMMANDMENTS, Matthew 28-18-20;; 5:38-48, Sabbath: 20221112

OBEYING OUR LORD'S COMMANDMENTS

Matthew 28-18-20; Mark 16:15-17; Matthew 5:38-48, GOD’s Sabbath: 20221112

Summary:

Are our LORD Jesus Christ’s Commandments, Teachings, and Great Commission in the New Testament of Holy Scriptures part of our Church’s Mission Statement?

If not, can we truly claim that we are obeying and following His Commandments as Christians?

Note: Matthew 28:18-20:

18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen. Matthew 28:18-20

Or, are we under the teachings that “man could not obey GOD’s Old Testament Laws, so our LORD Jesus Christ came, ‘to obey GOD’s Commandments for us,’ so Christians no longer need to obey GOD’s Law today?

Remember, our LORD Jesus in Matthew 5:17-24, said that He “did not come to destroy the Law and the Prophets, but to fulfill (ENFORCE) them…” If our LORD used an example in the Old Testament Law to remind us that being “angry” is equally as sinful and guilty as “killing,” then why do we think that Christ came to loosen the Law in this Gospel Age? From what I have read in the Scriptures, that is false!

If we say we are Christ followers, how many of us Christians can confirm that we are obeying His Commandments in His Sermon in Matthew chapters 5, 6, and 7, especially Matthew 5:38-48? Are these Commandments part of our Church’s Mission Statements?

38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: 39 but I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. 40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloke also. 41 And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain. 42 Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. 44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; 45 that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same? 47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? 48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

Amen!




