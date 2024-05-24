Life is Spiritual Pt. 2 - Warfare

This is the conclusion of a two part series on "Life is Spiritual." This message focuses on the spiritual armor and weapons that is available to ALL Christians who understands their part in this daily warfare to fight the fight of faith and laying hold on their reality in Jesus.
May you be blessed!
