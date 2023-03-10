Create New Account
ZEROTIME Collapse of Western Civilization - Air Travel, SKYROCKETING Excess Deaths, Attack on Religi
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago
Zerotime with Maria Zeee


March 9, 2023


This week we are joined by Former Pilot Alan Dana to discuss the systematic destruction of society, air travel, and huge numbers of airline staff being incapacitated mid-flight. Charlie Bakhos from Christian Lives Matter is being targeted by the media with false accusations as the attack on religion intensifies, and Monica Smit joins us to discuss a new campaign to raise awareness amongst everyday Australians about skyrocketing excess deaths.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cbfbq-zerotime-collapse-of-western-civilization-.html


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
