Satanist elites' military blowing up own bases to save sex & food children is lie. Stockpiling food.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2023). The Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual globalist elites' "Trust The Plan" QANON claims that all the Satanists have been arrested and all the underground military bases and child sex slave human meat food livestock farms have been destroyed by the military and savior hero messiah Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump, but this is a lie. While they are causing food shortages to depopulate the human specie, they are at the same time sending truckloads of food and supply to their thousands of 3.5 mile wide globalist elites’ underground warehouses that are connected by maglev train systems to every major city in the world and military bases and Catholic cathedrals and Indian reservation nations and Hollow Earth cities and time travel “Floo Network” wormhole portal CIA jump gates to their Mars planet cities and the moon base. It is only the Western feminist nations’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extorting” religious Christian hordes and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who are celebrating and cheering on the fallen angel demon-possessed A.I. QAnon’s “Trust the Plan” propaganda brainwash mind-control lies and their savior messiah god Donald Trump. We real Christian samurai warriors, who are fighting to defend these millions of fake pastors and fake religious Christian hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone against the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and world rulers and Draco Empire space fleets and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer, are receiving assassination attempts every day and income cut off starvation attacks and demon spirit attacks and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, so we know that the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites have not been arrested and executed at GITMO as QAnon claims. However, the “women’s equality” cowardly traitor fake pastors and fake religious Christian hordes, who are hiding in fear and condoning in silence the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christians shared to them, because of fear of assassinations and ridicule from church donators, believe these lies and are celebrating & cheering on QAnon and the fake hero saviors reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists who are supposedly blowing up their own Satanist military underground bases and arresting themselves and sending themselves to GITMO to execute themselves. When you start redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods & idols like the accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s right” “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” religious Christian hordes and Satan Lucifer’s certified pastors, then you become extremely dumb and spiritually blind and mentally retarded and crazy lunatics and delusional and Donald Trump pedophile cannibal Satanist worshippers.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine