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APUSH 2.2: Native Americans Pre-Columbus; the Iroquois
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21 views • January 06, 2020
YouTube Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79RApCgwZFw - Extra History Hiawatha part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPtUSKKzBcM - Extra History Hiawatha part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4gU2Tsv6hY - History Civilis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7u-0Dmpi4M - Emperor Tigerstar
Book Sources:
-American Pageant 13th edition
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
Web Sources:
http://archive.is/l32TV
http://archive.fo/vrZ0a
http://archive.fo/lLjPz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79RApCgwZFw - Extra History Hiawatha part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPtUSKKzBcM - Extra History Hiawatha part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4gU2Tsv6hY - History Civilis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7u-0Dmpi4M - Emperor Tigerstar
Book Sources:
-American Pageant 13th edition
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
Web Sources:
http://archive.is/l32TV
http://archive.fo/vrZ0a
http://archive.fo/lLjPz
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