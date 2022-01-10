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Destroying the Image of God - Charles Lawson Jan. 9, 2022
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64 views • January 10, 2022
Destroying the Image of God - Charles Lawson Jan. 9, 2022
Bible Text: Joshua 9:1-2
When Israel entered the Promised Land, they had to gestroy the Canaanites; not merely for their occupancy, but because of their false gods. Their worship practices and the Doctrines of Devils are unchanged, even in this time now. As Satan thought to destroy the lineage of the Messiah, he is now ramping up measures to destroy the Seed of Men and thereby the Image of God in Man.
1 And it came to pass when all the kings who were on this side of the Jordan, in the hills and in the lowland and in all the coasts of the Great Sea toward Lebanon—the Hittite, the Amorite, the Canaanite, the Perizzite, the Hivite, and the Jebusite—heard about it, 2 that they gathered together to fight with Joshua and Israel with one accord.
Joshua 9:1-2 New Kings James
Bible Text: Joshua 9:1-2
When Israel entered the Promised Land, they had to gestroy the Canaanites; not merely for their occupancy, but because of their false gods. Their worship practices and the Doctrines of Devils are unchanged, even in this time now. As Satan thought to destroy the lineage of the Messiah, he is now ramping up measures to destroy the Seed of Men and thereby the Image of God in Man.
1 And it came to pass when all the kings who were on this side of the Jordan, in the hills and in the lowland and in all the coasts of the Great Sea toward Lebanon—the Hittite, the Amorite, the Canaanite, the Perizzite, the Hivite, and the Jebusite—heard about it, 2 that they gathered together to fight with Joshua and Israel with one accord.
Joshua 9:1-2 New Kings James
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