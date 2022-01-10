BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Destroying the Image of God - Charles Lawson Jan. 9, 2022
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
230 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • January 10, 2022
Destroying the Image of God - Charles Lawson Jan. 9, 2022
Bible Text: Joshua 9:1-2

When Israel entered the Promised Land, they had to gestroy the Canaanites; not merely for their occupancy, but because of their false gods. Their worship practices and the Doctrines of Devils are unchanged, even in this time now. As Satan thought to destroy the lineage of the Messiah, he is now ramping up measures to destroy the Seed of Men and thereby the Image of God in Man.

1 And it came to pass when all the kings who were on this side of the Jordan, in the hills and in the lowland and in all the coasts of the Great Sea toward Lebanon—the Hittite, the Amorite, the Canaanite, the Perizzite, the Hivite, and the Jebusite—heard about it, 2 that they gathered together to fight with Joshua and Israel with one accord.
Joshua 9:1-2 New Kings James
Keywords
current eventsspiritualityreligion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech&#8217;s self-policing

First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech’s self-policing

Cassie B.
U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia&#8217;s Kaliningrad Region Borders

U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Borders

Douglas Harrington
Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

HRS Editors
Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Willow Tohi
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy