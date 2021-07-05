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TRUMP'S TRIUMPHS #28 THE COVID-19 CONNECTION OF WARPSPEED VACCINES...
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63 views • July 05, 2021
President Trump, our Mt. Rushmore President, sits in Mara-Lago Florida because he instituted WarpSpeed Even though he knew better because his son Barron was damaged by vaccines when he was 18 months old. This WarpSpeed fiasco played right into the hands of the Demon-Rats baby killers. Therefore Trump must denounce WarpSpeed and Vaccines or he will never set foot in God's White House Again. You don't get to fight against God even if your a Manhattan Realistate Billionaire and President of the free world...
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