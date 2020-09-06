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Breaking Their Will: Shedding Light on Religious Child Maltreatment - The Author Interview
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12 views • September 06, 2020
http://breakingtheirwill.com
Breaking Their Will
In this revealing, disturbing, and thoroughly researched book, Janet Heimlich takes an in-depth look at many forms of child abuse and neglect as they manifest themselves in a religious context. They include biblically-prescribed corporal punishment that aims to "break a child's will"; terrorizing children with frightening religious messages; sexual abuse perpetrated by religious authorities; and faith healing-related medical neglect. After speaking with dozens of victims, perpetrators, and experts and reviewing a myriad of court cases and studies, Ms. Heimlich not only exposes the problem of religious child maltreatment but explains how it occurs. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com - hosted by Stefan Molyneux
Breaking Their Will
In this revealing, disturbing, and thoroughly researched book, Janet Heimlich takes an in-depth look at many forms of child abuse and neglect as they manifest themselves in a religious context. They include biblically-prescribed corporal punishment that aims to "break a child's will"; terrorizing children with frightening religious messages; sexual abuse perpetrated by religious authorities; and faith healing-related medical neglect. After speaking with dozens of victims, perpetrators, and experts and reviewing a myriad of court cases and studies, Ms. Heimlich not only exposes the problem of religious child maltreatment but explains how it occurs. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com - hosted by Stefan Molyneux
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