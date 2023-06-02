WARNING!! MUST SEE!! Dr. Rashid Buttar Murdered for Airing This Video - Describes Bioweapon Activation Using 5G Electromagnetic Pulses, Be On Your Nano Silver-Sodium Borate Weight Chart Regimen: 06.02

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Dr. Rashid Buttar Murdered for Airing This Video - Share With Everyone!! (Video)
Submitted by Patricia
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/05/dr-rashid-buttar-murdered-for-airing-this-video-share-with-everyone-video-3793605.html
Dr. Rashid Buttar was Murdered by poisoning on May 18, 2023, after airing this video. He died in hospital. Tens of millions will die this year after being injected with the Covid 19 Vaccine. 5G will initiate the Deaths by way of 1-minute intervals over the coming months.
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Related: MUST SEE! JABBED INFECTING PURE BLOODS! | The Prather Brief Ep. 57
On May 05, 2023 Watch video: https://rumble.com/v2luxio-must-see-jabbed-infecting-pure-bloods-the-prather-brief-ep.-57.html
Weapons Research Scientist Tells All: World Government Weaponized 5G And Radiation For Vaxxed
April 30, 2023 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/f9525f19-e447-427b-a015-67d4fcfe637c
Todd Callender & Maria Zeee on Infowars - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!
Watch video: https://rumble.com/v2c63gs-todd-callender-and-maria-zeee-on-infowars-humans-now-programmable-for-the-f.html
"THE WALKING DEAD" - 5G & Patents to Turn People Into Zombies, Never-ending Viruses - Todd Callendar & Lisa McGee
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7bf8e9ab-3b9e-4a44-b4f8-3407b8d2122f
Marburg Ebola and Joe Imbriano The Fullerton Informer The Fullerton Informer 123K subscribers
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/d23a29a5-6b2b-4179-aca7-04008f134889
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
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Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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