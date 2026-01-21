Navigating This World Without Losing Yourself, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
In a confusing world, how do you heal without losing who you are? This closing segment offers hope, grounding, and an invitation to begin a real healing journey—one rooted in truth and self-awareness.
A powerful way to end a must-watch interview.
#HealingJourney #SelfDiscovery #MentalHealth #Hope #FullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport