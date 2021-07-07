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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1660 - Landen - Report on Landen's recovery
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40 views • July 07, 2021
Landen was in the Mall of America with his mother, when Aranda, who has a history of vandalism and violence at the mall, grabbed Landen and threw him over the 3rd story balcony, before fleeing the scene.
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