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The ARK Eastern Europe to offer refuge Status for White South Africans
RaymondTheBrave
RaymondTheBrave
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14 views • June 05, 2020
IMPORTANT FOR South Aricans

White South Africans to be offered new lives in Eastern Europe

5000 families in 36 months. One day their children will return to reclaim their farms. For now they need protection from the slaughter.

South Africans living outside SA are doing to get farmers and other whites that are living in poverty or have some assets out of SA into countries that are willing to give them refugee status like the Philippines, certain Eastern European countries and give them residency status. There is a lawyer involved who is an expert in this and a Lady Called Brendi Wells who lives in Texas. They have a funding site for this project and lots more. They need our help in some form. There is some hope!
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whitethe arkfarmerskatie hopkinssouth africansbrendi wellseastern europe
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