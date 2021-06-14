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There Were Literal Giants in The Earth in Those Days [12.06.2021]
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95 views • June 14, 2021
Marlboro Man - 19 hours ago
I just find it amazing that there is scientific evidence and factual evidence of nephilim and giant trees throughout our history and across this flat realm. Now, having all this information and evidence from history and more importantly from the word of God it's dumbfounding that most "so-called" christians cannot comprehend the truth.
There is more evidence for those two "truths" than there ever will be for a moon landing or curvature. Yet, more christians would rather believe a lie than believe the word of God. Blessings
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
6.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9mYTYSOPSn0
Destiny Lab - Unseen Zones
17,664 views•Jan 3, 2020
https://youtu.be/gtLR0XBfWJM
810 views•Jun 12, 2021
chuck middleton
5.22K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bnhTzhuWy7U
I just find it amazing that there is scientific evidence and factual evidence of nephilim and giant trees throughout our history and across this flat realm. Now, having all this information and evidence from history and more importantly from the word of God it's dumbfounding that most "so-called" christians cannot comprehend the truth.
There is more evidence for those two "truths" than there ever will be for a moon landing or curvature. Yet, more christians would rather believe a lie than believe the word of God. Blessings
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
6.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9mYTYSOPSn0
Destiny Lab - Unseen Zones
17,664 views•Jan 3, 2020
https://youtu.be/gtLR0XBfWJM
810 views•Jun 12, 2021
chuck middleton
5.22K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bnhTzhuWy7U
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