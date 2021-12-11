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The Perfect Triangle #74 -10 December 21 - Guest: J Mallificus Scott
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105 views • December 11, 2021
The Preliminaries are over--time for the Main Event! Part 1 of the complete reading of the magisterial work by J Creagh Scott "Hidden Government." We will read, discuss and analyze every word of this brilliant, prescient book. Narrated by the Great Man's own grandson J Mallificus Scott!
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