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Psyop The Steal, Segment 2 Obvious radical Left J6th
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11 views • September 18, 2021
Psyop The Steal, Segment 2
Mwwr rgw Obvious radical-Left elements of the Jan.6th attack on the US capital.
And lamestream media and Government know full well that this was not just Trump supporters...
Original Docu-vid
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Source of clips.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bac5fe8-42d6-4280-ae67-4881af66c7f7
Mwwr rgw Obvious radical-Left elements of the Jan.6th attack on the US capital.
And lamestream media and Government know full well that this was not just Trump supporters...
Original Docu-vid
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Source of clips.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bac5fe8-42d6-4280-ae67-4881af66c7f7
Keywords
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