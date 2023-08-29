January 7th, 2018
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on "The Spirit of Elijah & the Last Days Church." The Bible has a lot to say about the anointing of the Holy Spirit that was upon the prophet Elijah. We will compare that prophetic anointing to the dead seeker-sensitive, church growth cult and those "Jezebel churches" now posing as New Testament Churches. But God is raising up shepherds with the heart and spirit of Elijah that will confront the entire Satanic system of the last days.
