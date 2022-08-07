A Fresh Take on the Anti Christ Fake Trinity

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Satan is the great copycat. But, his fake trinity of God, Christ and the Holy Ghost will give him power to steal your soul and know your thoughts. It is the Forth Beast System Rising or is here that is Iron mixed with Clay (graphene oxide in you). I had a dream years ago, the anti christ was hit with the spear of destiny and his head was placed on a super computer. He Next came out as a hologram around the world.