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When "Infrastructure" Means More Indoctrination & Workforce/Slave Prep
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20 views • September 09, 2021
The new "infrastructure" bill that the House and Senate just passed, waiting on the illegitimate man in the People's house to sign, HR 3684, is anything but constitutional. In fact, it is only building on the foundation that the usurper, Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah, built and the first floor that President Donald Trump built in formulating more illegal, criminal indoctrination and instilling fascism in our states. Common Core Diva joins me again this week for part 2 of our exposing the government means by infrastructure: slavery.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-infrastructure-means-more-indoctrination-workforce-slave-prep-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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