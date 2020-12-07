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45 Days Until Trump's Inauguration
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106 views • December 07, 2020
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America's True form of Government
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Fincastle Rising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVNE7kUAUL_5mVVK9EIzrkw/featured
Support My Sponsor: https://nurture.thegoodinside.com/
America's True form of Government
https://youtu.be/GTOAB0VDnNw
https://lbry.tv/@Internet_Aggregator:a/Fritz-the-Cat:f?r=9UuU1pmGr7cAk2nXRZqpAdgFHU3SHsRD
Send Mail:
Fincastle Underground
PO Box 754
Fincastle, VA 24090
Support me on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground
DONATE on PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US
Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)
William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:
Stowell for Sheriff
https://www.votestowell.com/
LIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff/
Campaign Video Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6_NtNPH7VKMcITuHguXYoI
Campaign Soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6DUXOkuDag0-ojX3q9Zs3M
Watch me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/
Watch Me on Brighteon
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Follow me on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/TheNighter
Follow me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/FincastleUnderG
Follow me on Gab.com
https://gab.ai/FincastleUnderground
Follow QANON
https://qanon.pub
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