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This Quantum Life #105 - Feeling All The Feels
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10 views • July 07, 2021
If we're not willing to really feel into both sides of a conflict, there can never be resolution. Our feelings create our thoughts, and our thoughts create our life. We choose how we feel about something, and if it seems like we didn't choose, then someone is controlling the narrative other than you.
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