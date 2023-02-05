PGA Top Amateur Golf Champion Arlene McKitrick shares how Juvent saved her game!

This video was make in 2013. Shortly before filming this, Arlene had won 170+ golf tournaments. Her lifetime goal of 200 wins was fading, as her arthritis was making it impossible. Fortunately for her, she has the world's top golf coach, David Leadbetter, who told her "Arlene get a Juvent, it helped my knee, it may get you back to playing". She did, and the rest is history. in 2015, Arlene was later recognized on stage by the PGA as world's most winning amateur golfer. As of Feb 2023, Arlene has won 278 tournaments, and was . In 2023, she continues to play, and continues to win!
"I feel Juvent given me an unlisted number for my age...!"
