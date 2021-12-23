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Satanic Liar Donald Trump - The Pedophiles are EWERYWERE...[21.12.2021]
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232 views • December 23, 2021
Note: There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Why the fuck was Trump not called in as a vitnes to Ghislaine Maxwell's case?
Is Donald Trump also a Pedophile?
I Q and Q-anon also a Psyop from the Satanist?
Remember the fucking histori and Follow the fucking money...
Sources:
Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal
Tue, December 21, 2021, 8:55 PM·3 min read
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
--
Trump sends New York Times reporter handwritten note saying he's 'very proud' of COVID vaccines
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-sends-york-times-reporter-095146787.html
--
Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-reveals-got-covid-19-182006168.html
--
Sep 23, 2019
How one Epstein victim was said to be recruited from Mar-a-Lago, and all the other connections between the accused sex trafficker and Trump's Palm Beach resort.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
--
You Should Have Known.... Satanic Trump 'I am a Snake' 'Warpspeed' 'Omicron' 'Drako' 'Dragon'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hjCejZn3lVa/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
Remember Trump on 5G? And his 'Operation WarpSpeed'? - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You 'Doubt' the Vaccine...
Published on 20 December, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
--
EntertheStars Between The Headlines [22.12.2021]
TrumpBoosterBoos & ClaimsWe'rePlayingIntoTheirHands? "Illness&DeathforUnpoked"WHThreat, New40MpgLaw
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-tells-supporters-youre-playing-185424560.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-sends-york-times-reporter-095146787.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-reveals-got-covid-19-182006168.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/unvaccinated-winter-severe-illness-death-white-house/story?id=81817431
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/hospitals-are-strained-even-before-omicron-hits-11639946782
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-boosts-fuel-economy-standards-160224160.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pentagon-issues-rules-aimed-stopping-174815455.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/biden-announce-plan-mail-500-100002101.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-appeals-u-unvaccinated-went-201708398.html
5,916 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MUW-z4w1cDs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Why the fuck was Trump not called in as a vitnes to Ghislaine Maxwell's case?
Is Donald Trump also a Pedophile?
I Q and Q-anon also a Psyop from the Satanist?
Remember the fucking histori and Follow the fucking money...
Sources:
Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal
Tue, December 21, 2021, 8:55 PM·3 min read
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
--
Trump sends New York Times reporter handwritten note saying he's 'very proud' of COVID vaccines
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-sends-york-times-reporter-095146787.html
--
Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-reveals-got-covid-19-182006168.html
--
Sep 23, 2019
How one Epstein victim was said to be recruited from Mar-a-Lago, and all the other connections between the accused sex trafficker and Trump's Palm Beach resort.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
--
You Should Have Known.... Satanic Trump 'I am a Snake' 'Warpspeed' 'Omicron' 'Drako' 'Dragon'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hjCejZn3lVa/
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
Remember Trump on 5G? And his 'Operation WarpSpeed'? - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You 'Doubt' the Vaccine...
Published on 20 December, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
--
EntertheStars Between The Headlines [22.12.2021]
TrumpBoosterBoos & ClaimsWe'rePlayingIntoTheirHands? "Illness&DeathforUnpoked"WHThreat, New40MpgLaw
Links:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-tells-supporters-youre-playing-185424560.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-sends-york-times-reporter-095146787.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-reveals-got-covid-19-182006168.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/unvaccinated-winter-severe-illness-death-white-house/story?id=81817431
https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/hospitals-are-strained-even-before-omicron-hits-11639946782
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-boosts-fuel-economy-standards-160224160.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/pentagon-issues-rules-aimed-stopping-174815455.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/biden-announce-plan-mail-500-100002101.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-appeals-u-unvaccinated-went-201708398.html
5,916 views Streamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MUW-z4w1cDs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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