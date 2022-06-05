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Why you can't ignore the ECONOMIC HURRICANE coming our way | Glenn Beck
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3442 views • June 05, 2022
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned investors of an economic ‘HURRICANE’ that's coming our way. Which makes sense, Glenn says, when you have a nation like ours — one that runs on diesel — suffering from gas at 6 or more dollars per gallon. But this goes far beyond energy...because the far-left is creating an ‘emergency’ in nearly every sector of our society, and it’s all part of their plan. History shows we CANNOT ignore the crisis that’s just around the corner. In this clip, Glenn explains why…

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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