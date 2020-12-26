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Christmas Message from the Rife Forum - 2020
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48 views • December 26, 2020
The Rife Forum Christmas message from the owner and admin (Peter Walker).
0:00:00 Intro
0:00:21 The Rise and Fall of Yahoo Groups
0:02:21 Health-Related YGroup Archives
0:03:03 Saving the Minutus Group
0:06:00 The Birth of Forums.Group
0:08:50 The End of Yahoo Groups
0:10:25 Moving to Forums.Group?
0:12:00 Please tell others about Forums.Group
0:12:35 Special Discount Code
0:13:10 Rife Forum Appeal!
0:15:24 Peter's Heart Attack
0:23:23 The Best Thing to Happen for Years!! Surprise Announcment!
0:24:42 The new Hydration and L.I.F.E Apps - Must See Video!
0:27:35 App Demonstration!
0:32:48 How to get the App, Today!
0:34:11 Exclusive First Access...
0:35:12 Seasons Greetings
0:00:00 Intro
0:00:21 The Rise and Fall of Yahoo Groups
0:02:21 Health-Related YGroup Archives
0:03:03 Saving the Minutus Group
0:06:00 The Birth of Forums.Group
0:08:50 The End of Yahoo Groups
0:10:25 Moving to Forums.Group?
0:12:00 Please tell others about Forums.Group
0:12:35 Special Discount Code
0:13:10 Rife Forum Appeal!
0:15:24 Peter's Heart Attack
0:23:23 The Best Thing to Happen for Years!! Surprise Announcment!
0:24:42 The new Hydration and L.I.F.E Apps - Must See Video!
0:27:35 App Demonstration!
0:32:48 How to get the App, Today!
0:34:11 Exclusive First Access...
0:35:12 Seasons Greetings
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