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Vaccine damage: Why the mainstream media are not doing their job
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43 views • May 20, 2022
Athlete Sarah Atcho was an ambassador for the vaccination campaign for the Swiss government – shortly afterwards she suffered pericarditis as a result of her booster vaccination. In an interview, she says, “Nobody really wants to talk about this issue. You get muzzled very quickly. I think that’s where the media isn’t doing their job right.” Find out who / what exactly is behind it here.
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