7 Proofs U.S. In Bible Prophecy 02/03/2026

Today Pastor Stan brings us 7 reasons the United States is in the Bible, why it’s called the Mystery Babylon and what lies in store for America in the End-Times.
00:00Intro
03:03Dressed as a Priest
04:52Imports by Sea
05:57Most Christians
07:30Strongest Military
10:14Greatest Nation on Earth
11:36Greatest Men
13:01Revelation 18
26:22Armageddon
30:56Revelation 19
37:40Dumitru