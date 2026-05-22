Elon Musk's Starlink Guided Drones That Killed Children in LPR College



Drones that struck the college in the Lugansk People's Republic, killing children, were guided to their target using Starlink terminals, Channel One Russia has reported.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova:

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned Kiev's reaction to the confirmed Ukrainian General Staff strike on Starobilsk, stating the regime openly celebrates the killing of children.



"The bestialization of the Kiev regime has reached the point where they rejoice over the killing of children and don't hide it," Zakharova told Izvestia.



