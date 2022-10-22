Man believed in SCIENCE, MOON LANDING & CLIMATE CHANGE killed by VAXX poison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Post from Robert A. Bonner about his brother, John's father.
"He actually ended up with 3 purple hearts his silver
star, and the other bronze star for with oak leaf cluster
for heroism those and more medals for his second
tour. Get shot twice and see who comes back to teach
you to fuck around and find out with 2000 rounds of
7.62.308 rounds.
Robert A. Bonner
John Ross
18 hours ago -
Ross is presented the Bronze Star, with a
Combat-V for Valor, for the part he played in the
attempted rescue of three Airborne Troopers who
were killed by the NVA during one of the biggest
battles of the Vietnam War. He also received two
Purple Hearts for his war wounds during the
ceremony."
https://t.me/s/covidbc/5422
Mirrored - Boot Camp