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FDA approved does not equal safe
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441 views • August 24, 2021
WhatsHerFace, August 24, 2021
It finally happened, the FDA approved the covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin. The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
► Link to LA Times article:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2000-jun-04-mn-37375-story.html
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
It finally happened, the FDA approved the covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin. The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
► Link to LA Times article:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2000-jun-04-mn-37375-story.html
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► WhatHerFace Merch now Available!
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wheresthatfrom/shop
► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whf__official/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
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