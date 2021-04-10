© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #342: NIKTWIT & HAROLD WAITS 4-9-2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 10, 2021
It's #MightyMAGAMusicNight on PATRIOTS IN TUNE with TOOTS SWEET & the lovely JEWELS JONES aka "Dee Jay Double Jay". Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America & the world. The hottest talk show on the net where politics music and laughter collide!
Tonight’s musical guest(s) is NIKTWIT & HAROLD WAITS
NIKTWITS on Twitter @NIKTWITS
NIKTWIT Website: https://niktwit.patriotwebdesign.net/
HAROLD WAITS/AS FOR YOU
Revernation: https://reverbnation.com/asforyou
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_XQLwv0hWDqGghOjgnDnxQ
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Tonight’s musical guest(s) is NIKTWIT & HAROLD WAITS
NIKTWITS on Twitter @NIKTWITS
NIKTWIT Website: https://niktwit.patriotwebdesign.net/
HAROLD WAITS/AS FOR YOU
Revernation: https://reverbnation.com/asforyou
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_XQLwv0hWDqGghOjgnDnxQ
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.