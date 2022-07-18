Warning from Chechnya president, Ramzan Kadirov to Satan's allies.

Link: https://t.me/RKadyrov_95/2570 ﻿﻿



The Special Purpose Regiment "North-Akhmat" named after the Hero of Russia A.A. Kadyrov under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is completed! It consists of fighters who have absorbed the experience of military operations in Syria and Ukraine. This is a combat structure very much in demand in modern realities, like the three completed battalions "Vostok-Akhmat", "West-Akhmat" and "South-Akhmat". The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made a very timely decision to create these units.





On my own behalf, I want to thank, first of all, the mothers of these brave defenders of the Fatherland, who instilled patriotic feelings and love for the Motherland in their sons, as well as dear BROTHER, Chairman of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, head of the Republican headquarters of the North Military District Magomed Daudov @MDaudov_95, who in the shortest possible time organized the completion of military divisions.





In modern conditions, Russia needs new strategic military solutions. In this regard, there are many changes to be made, but first of all, I believe that in the mountains of the Chechen Republic, on the southern borders of Russia, air defense systems are in demand more than ever. The base can be placed on the site of the tank unit in the Shali region. Anything can be expected from the enemy at any moment, so we need pre-emptive tactical measures. And we, Muslims, must protect the interests of Russia anywhere in the world, as a country that honors the canons of Islam. The Holy Quran also prescribes the fight against Satanism in any form.





Today in the world there is no one who would speak out against the infernal abomination that the West spreads, except for Russia. I am very grateful to our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who made such a correct decision and gave us the opportunity to take part in this sacred struggle against Satanism. We are ready to go further on orders, to easily take Kyiv and the NATO countries. Our units, hardened in real battles, will not be able to resist any army in the world. We have experience, arsenal, faith, patriotism, idea and TRUTH! The West does not yet understand how strong WE are!





Only one order from our President, and we are ready to smash the false-democratic, pseudo-liberal and military-barbaric campaign of Western states, which are corrupting the world community in an attempt to subdue the entire globe under them, to smithereens.





Fighting Russia is not a Hollywood action movie. Prepare white flags! We haven't even started in earnest yet!