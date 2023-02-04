Underworld Cities of Old: The Grand Canyon, Cappadocia & China

Ancient cities built underground that together housed over a million people and their livestock, huge engineered constructions below Phoenix Hill in China and how modern lies of the Smithsonian were exposed from the contents of old books about what was really found in the Grand Canyon. Understanding these ancient fallout shelter cities helps us comprehend why underground facilities are being built today.
