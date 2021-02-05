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D.C. DECEPTION: POLICE OFFICER WAS NOT KILLED BY FIRE EXTINGUISHER (MIRROR)
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160 views • February 05, 2021
Feb 4, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the report that the medical examiners for Nancy Pelosi’s “martyr for democracy” Brian Sicknick have found no evidence of blunt force trauma and believe the fire extinguisher murder story is a lie. They also address the warning from STRATCOM commander Admiral Richard that nuclear war against Russia and China could be imminent, and question why the western-controlled SWIFT system is now working with Beijing.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/04/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/d-c-deception-police-officer-was-not-killed-by-fire-extinguisher
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the report that the medical examiners for Nancy Pelosi’s “martyr for democracy” Brian Sicknick have found no evidence of blunt force trauma and believe the fire extinguisher murder story is a lie. They also address the warning from STRATCOM commander Admiral Richard that nuclear war against Russia and China could be imminent, and question why the western-controlled SWIFT system is now working with Beijing.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/04/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/d-c-deception-police-officer-was-not-killed-by-fire-extinguisher
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