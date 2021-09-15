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Kitten Play: Life's Simple Pleasures
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105 views • September 15, 2021
This sequel video features several adorable feral kittens as they explore their world beyond the shed/barn behind our house. The kittens engage in playful wrestling matches, then they scamper up a huge tree in our front yard. Once again, one kitten is a bit challenged with the task of finding a way down the tree trunk to safety. One of these kittens is tame enough to let me hold and pet it, even spending some time inside our home, interacting with our other cats and dog. The other two kittens are more skittish, but they do allow me to be around them within ten feet.
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