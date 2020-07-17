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Johnny Alpha: What Is The Real Human-Insectoid Connection? October 13, 2015
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42 views • July 17, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Johnny Alpha go into great depths regarding his Mars missions beginning in the '70's prior to the official "Secret Space Program."
Arriving on Planet Mars with his mother, a pilot, Johnny Alpha discusses his experiences and memories regarding the various insectoid races and Mars landscape. This is a fascinating account through the eyes of someone with psionic abilities and MK-Ultra experiences. Many of our hottest topics on galactic society, holograms, cloning, galactic technology and more is shared. This will definitely give you a more expanded view of our solar system and beyond, with much to ponder on who God really is.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Arriving on Planet Mars with his mother, a pilot, Johnny Alpha discusses his experiences and memories regarding the various insectoid races and Mars landscape. This is a fascinating account through the eyes of someone with psionic abilities and MK-Ultra experiences. Many of our hottest topics on galactic society, holograms, cloning, galactic technology and more is shared. This will definitely give you a more expanded view of our solar system and beyond, with much to ponder on who God really is.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
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