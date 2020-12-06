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Jenna Ellis : Antrim County, MI Judge Gave Team Access to 22 Dominion Machines for Forensic Audit"
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260 views • December 06, 2020
Jenna Ellis : Antrim County, MI Judge Gave Team Access to 22 Dominion Machines for Forensic Audit"
On Sunday morning Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis confirmed the Trump campaign has access to 22 Dominion voting machines in Michigan.
Jenna Ellis was on FOX and Friends Weekend this morning.
According to Jenna the Trump campaign will have access to the machines for 8 hours and will be able to report on their results in 48 hours.
On Sunday morning Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis confirmed the Trump campaign has access to 22 Dominion voting machines in Michigan.
Jenna Ellis was on FOX and Friends Weekend this morning.
According to Jenna the Trump campaign will have access to the machines for 8 hours and will be able to report on their results in 48 hours.
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