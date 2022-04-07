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The so-called Russian ’massacre’ in Bucha, Ukraine was STAGED by Ukraine, as shown in this video
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339 views • April 07, 2022
The MSM and Ukraine are working desperate to get people behind their war for globalism against Russia. I cannot even begin to list all the hoaxes, fake videos and BS reports they have tried to pass off as news...
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