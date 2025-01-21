Confirmation Bias

We kick things off by dissecting the confirmation hearings of Pam Bondi and Pete Hegseth. Norm doesn't hold back, slamming the hypocrisy of these political hearings where personal lives are dragged through the mud for sport, drawing comparisons to Brett Kavanaugh's infamous hearing.





Steve then brings up a red-hot topic—California's response to wildfires and calls out Governor Gavin Newsom for his seemingly clueless call for a federal "Marshall Plan." The crew critiques the political missteps and budget cuts that left the LA Fire Department scrambling.





Then things get a bit futuristic as Norm dives into the latest buzz surrounding Anduril's autonomous drones. He paints a picture of these Terminator-esque machines and sparks a debate about the ethical implications of using AI in warfare. It's like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, and the guys grapple with whether this tech leap is brilliant or terrifying.





As we weave through topics, there’s a consistent theme of calling out the nonsense within government systems and society at large. We stress the importance of practicality over political theatrics, urging a return to good old common sense.





Wrapping things up, we dive into some local and national tidbits. Now you know about using Waze to spot snowplows in Ohio and lament the ongoing issues with Apple’s privacy blunders. They also share a bizarre story about a police officer in Ohio whose child was wrongfully taken by local authorities, shining a light on systemic screw-ups.





Of course, no Ohio-based podcast would be complete without a nod to Ohio State's sports triumphs. And cheer on the Buckeyes on the the intense upcoming matchup against Notre Dame.





To cap it all off, we celebrate the reopening of a beloved local restaurant, Ghost Rider, and reflect on the passing of sports legend Bob Uecker. They quit for a minute on how much they'll miss his legendary "just a bit outside" calls.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Bolsheviks vs. Mensheviks: Power Struggle





09:11 Complex Issues in Fire Response





15:26 Conditional Disaster Aid Politics





19:32 Zoning Creates Land Scarcity





22:15 Biden Commutes Federal Drug Sentences





27:14 Trump's TikTok Policy Reversal





33:57 False Accusations and Innocence Dilemma





39:53 Israel-Hamas Conflict Challenges Ceasefire





46:55 "Star Trek Childhood Memories"





47:26 Star Trek's Moral Dilemma Insight





52:53 Dangers of Sharing Intimate Photos





