EZRA THE PROPHET

Send Forth Your Word
Published 18 hours ago

In today's short video you will discover what does the scriptures say about intermarriage from a biblical perspective.  This video is shared to help us get a understanding what the scriptures say about intermarriage and if being intermarry is forbid from a biblical perspective.  The story is from the Book of EZRA. If you like the information and find it helpful we encourage you to share this information to others as well.

  We have radio ministry and if you would like to tune into our show we are going to leave you our show page link.  You are welcome to Call into the show or click onto the link below.   

We also want to invite you to Send Forth Your Word Ministry Radio Show: 

Next Show time:    May 19, 2024  Time: 9:30 am (PST)

                              Call in #: (563) 999-3669

 Click link to hear the show: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/sendforthyourword

 



