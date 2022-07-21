Who is Abba?

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Master Lama Rasaji Explains The Term “Abba” And Why This Term Gets His Total Respect.

Watch This Segment To Learn More!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/

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