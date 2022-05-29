Dr Jennifer Daniels - Author of The Lethal Dose-Murder By Medicine is No Accident on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.24.18)

-A few years ago I tried Dr. Daniels’ foot soak recipe. It worked great, my rock hard skin on my heals just melted off. I’m pretty sure it had turpentine, but can’t remember the other ingredients.

-What causes gangrene? Best way to treat it?

-55 year old male. What I can do about very sensitive skin on my stomach and lower chest? There is no pain when there is nothing touching this area. However, when clothing or blankets touch this area, it is very uncomfortable. The problem feels like it is very close to the surface of the skin and feels like I am sun burnt.

-I have suffered for years with mucus nothing helps. I don’t want to take anything over the counter because they don’t work. It gets worse at night when am trying to sleep and I can’t lie down flat, I have to prop up. Help me.

-11 year old son was diagnosed as a type 1 diabetes. I’ve fed him mostly organic, non GMO food most of his life. My holistic nurse said this could have been caused due to parasites in his liver. A Roundworm, tapeworm and microscopic parasite from a fly. He also had black mold poisoning when he was almost 4. I cleansed him for 3 months. We moved from that house immediately after I found it. Days later, I didn’t know it could take years to rid the body of mold til my latest years of research

-My mother is 78. She walks 2 hours per day and still works full time. She has boundless energy and could pass for 59. Her biggest problem is her feet. She has huge bunions and hammertoes. She stands all day at her job and refuses to stop walking despite the pain. Can you advise please? Is there anything she can do other than surgery?

-My 23-year-old daughter is suffering from polycystic ovaries. She goes to the doctor weekly but they can’t help her. Can you shed some light on this illness, please?

-I think I may be having cervical vertigo. I’ve had neck issues since a car accident 30 years ago, but recently my neck has been very inflamed and I’ve been having a lot of vertigo. What would you recommend?

-How does the small flower tea fix the grey hair?

-I think I am addicted to wheat based products, I do not really feel normal unless I eat them. Is there an easy way to get over this?

-How does Dr. Daniels recommend taking her Vitality Capsules for someone who only eats two meals a day—lunch around 11:30 am and supper around 5:30 pm? Would this person still need

-I have been diagnosed with GERD by two different doctors and possibly anxiety & gastrointestinal issues. I experience some discomfort in my gut and some bloating at times and not always acid reflux. Then I feel some pain and discomfort in my lungs, also some shortness of breath and then I developed slight pains in my arms. When I get the shortness of breath I feel some weakness in my arms and legs and this is where anxiety sets in as I worry I’m having some form of a heart attack or something.

-After traveling to Senegal for a month in February and walking on the rough beaches with cracked heels I continue to this day to experience a very tender heel that has throbbing pain every so often.

-Recently been diagnosed with sleep apnea. What can I do to help myself? The doctor said it could lead to a heart attack.

-57 yr old woman partnered w/ a 68 yr old man. We are both experiencing typical problems with what we have been told are the effects of our bodies no longer producing hormones. I’ve heard Dr Daniels mention previously that hormones are not necessary to take after this point in life, but have not heard any in depth discussion about what to do instead. Can she elaborate?

-What would you recommend for the young, stressed and anxious?

-Have you had much experience working with anyone with (Morgellons?) a dear friend of mine has had scabies for the last 8 years.. per her CEDS machine…

-My father is diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. He is on several meds. He seems to be going downhill. We would like to get him off his medications. Any suggestions? BTW he lives in Panama.

-I have a question, about bronchitis / coughing / lung infections. I recently had some bad coughing, and occasionally coughing up blood. I’m concerned that it would get worse. Is there anything I can do to alleviate this condition, without taking any medications? It has been going on for a week, but I think I’m slowly getting better already.

-I have a rash that covers my upper legs and butt cheeks. I can keep it relatively tamed but not gone. I’ve tried so many topicals including tea tree oil, vitamin C cream, homeopathics for eczema, colloidal silver, CBD cream and more. I’m vegan and try to avoid high histamine foods.

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-author-of-the-lethal-dose-murder-by-medicine-is-no-accident-july-24-2018/

