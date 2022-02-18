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This Quantum Life #12 - Two Tools
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10 views • February 18, 2022
There are two tools in Access Consciousness that I have found are absolutely great as what I call "anti-funkifizers". You know, when you feel yourself falling down in life, and beating your own head against a wall you are painfully aware you put there yourself. That kind of "funkify".
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