People in Chile painting their houses blue to prevent it burning down. Chile gets the Maui treatment ⚡️🔥
The Prisoner
643 views
Published 16 hours ago

People in Chile painting their houses blue to prevent it burning down. They know something is coming.

Chile gets the Maui treatment ⚡️🔥

Source @PeoplePowerAus

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
directed energy weaponsdewschile

