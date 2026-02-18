CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—Canada Needs Ethical Leadership!

February 19, 2026: My guest this week is Leighton Grey, constitutional lawyer and King’s Counsel in the beautiful province of Alberta. We discuss his October article, Master & Servant: How Ethical Leadership Can Save Canada. We also discuss many of the nuts-and-bolts issues that are dividing Canadians and that our current federal government is either ignoring or exacerbating. Mr. Grey is one of the clearest voices on the moral issues that are affecting us all and he points out our desperate need to return to God as individuals and as a nation.

His podcast, The Grey Matter Podcast (https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca) is well worth listening to.

