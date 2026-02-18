BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—Canada Needs Ethical Leadership!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
116 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago

February 19, 2026: My guest this week is Leighton Grey, constitutional lawyer and King’s Counsel in the beautiful province of Alberta. We discuss his October article, Master & Servant: How Ethical Leadership Can Save Canada. We also discuss many of the nuts-and-bolts issues that are dividing Canadians and that our current federal government is either ignoring or exacerbating. Mr. Grey is one of the clearest voices on the moral issues that are affecting us all and he points out our desperate need to return to God as individuals and as a nation.

His podcast, The Grey Matter Podcast (https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca) is well worth listening to.

You can find archives of his articles and podcasts on his substack: https://leightonk.substack.com/archive?sort=top


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
canadataxestrudeaulawyerdebtindependencechp canadarod taylorkcalbertagrey mattercdnpolichp talkschristian heritagemoral issuessupremacy of godabpoliethical leadershipleighton grey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy