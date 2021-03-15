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How Will God Bring Together His Elite End Time Army?
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26 views • March 15, 2021
The Book of Revelation talks about a group of 144,000 people who represent God's End Time Church. As we get closer to events described in the Apocalypse, the question is: Who are the 144,000? And WHERE are they? Is it possible that this supernatural coming together of God's people will happen in a radically different way to how most people expect? And what does it take for someone to be a member of this elite army? Watch this video to find out.
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