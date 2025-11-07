“Poseidon” Doomsday Sub, Microplastics & The War on Testosterone w/ Kim Bright

From Russia’s Poseidon doomsday sub that can unleash a 1,000-foot radioactive tsunami… to the microplastics now showing up in our blood and brains — humanity is under attack from every angle. In this powerful conversation, Kim Bright joins me to expose how the global war on masculinity, fertility, and health is accelerating, and how ancient wisdom might hold the antidote. From collapsing testosterone levels and plastic-laced DNA to the forgotten power of gut health, we dig into how physical, spiritual, and environmental warfare all connect . Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Text SETH to 36912 to get 60% off the BAERSkin Hoodie today! Or click: https://baer.skin/seth Take control of your cellular health today. Go to https://qualialife.com/SETH to get 50% off and save an extra 15% with the code SETH. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/