BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Poseidon” Doomsday Sub, Microplastics & The War on Testosterone w/ Kim Bright
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
727 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
498 views • 2 days ago

From Russia’s Poseidon doomsday sub that can unleash a 1,000-foot radioactive tsunami… to the microplastics now showing up in our blood and brains — humanity is under attack from every angle. In this powerful conversation, Kim Bright joins me to expose how the global war on masculinity, fertility, and health is accelerating, and how ancient wisdom might hold the antidote. From collapsing testosterone levels and plastic-laced DNA to the forgotten power of gut health, we dig into how physical, spiritual, and environmental warfare all connect . Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Text SETH to 36912 to get 60% off the BAERSkin Hoodie today! Or click: https://baer.skin/seth Take control of your cellular health today. Go to https://qualialife.com/SETH to get 50% off and save an extra 15% with the code SETH. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy