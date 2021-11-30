Republican Senator John Barrasso Believes Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is Wrong and Divides the Country

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11/28/2021 Republican Senator John Barrasso says in an interview with Fox News Sunday: As a doctor, I’m against the mandate. We have this Omicron variant, and there’s going to continue to be new variants in the future. The President was wrong with his mandate and he has divided the country because of the mandate.